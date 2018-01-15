Montreal Alouettes give veteran quarterback Darian Durant his walking papers
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes released veteran quarterback Darian Durant on Monday, the day before he was scheduled to receive a significant bonus.
Durant, 35, was due a $150,000 roster bonus Tuesday.
Durant signed a three-year, $1.25-million deal with Montreal after being acquired from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Montreal posted a CFL-worst 3-15 record last season, missing the playoffs for a third straight season.
Durant threw for 3,233 yards with 15 TDs but also had 16 interceptions.
On Saturday, Montreal signed former NFL starter Josh Freeman to a two-year deal.
When Mike Sherman was hired as Montreal's head coach Dec. 20 he wouldn't commit to Durant, adding the starting job was "up for grabs."
