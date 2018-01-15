Montreal Canadiens claim forward Logan Shaw on waivers from Anaheim

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Logan Shaw on waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Shaw, 25, had two goals and six assists in 42 games for Anaheim this season. The Glace Bay, N.S., native has 10 goals and 15 assists in 150 career NHL games with Florida and Anaheim.

The six-foot-three 208-pound centre/right-winger was drafted 76th overall by Florida in 2011 and was traded to the Ducks on Nov. 16, 2016. He carries a US$650,000 NHL cap hit.