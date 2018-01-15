Ottawa Redblacks sign veteran running back William Powell to CFL deal
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed running back William Powell to a one-year contract extension Monday.
Powell was scheduled to become a free agent next month.
After missing 2016 due to injury, Powell ran for 1,026 yards and five TDs in 12 games with Ottawa last season.
Powell has been with Ottawa since 2015.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
'It's really not advisable': Experts warn against 'raw water' trend
-
Vehicle crashes into home outside of Halifax, dump truck ends up on its side
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM