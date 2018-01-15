Pakistan wins toss, bats in 4th ODI vs New Zealand

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Pakistan won the toss and batted in the fourth one-day cricket international against New Zealand.

New Zealand, which holds a winning 3-0 lead in the five-match series, selected batsman Ross Taylor to play his 200th ODI, making him the seventh New Zealander to reach that mark. Allrounder Colin de Grandhomme replaces leg-spinning allrounder Todd Astle.

Pakistan, which lost the third match of the series by 183 runs after being bowled out for 74, stiffened its batting lineup by recalling Haris Sohail in place of Azhar Ali and promoting Faheem Ashraf to open in the hope of making a more positive start.