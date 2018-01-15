Prosecutors charge England cricketer Ben Stokes with affray
LONDON — Prosecutors have charged England cricketer Ben Stokes with affray after a violent incident in Bristol in September.
The Crown Prosecution Service says Stokes has been charged with affray along with two other men — Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale.
The CPS says the three men will appear in court in Bristol, southwest England, at a date yet to be determined.
Stokes missed the Ashes series in Australia as a result of the incident outside a nightclub.
