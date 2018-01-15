Reports: veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson signs with Toronto Blue Jays
TORONTO — Veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night according to several media reports.
Granderson reportedly agreed to a US$5 million contract pending a physical.
The 36-year-old hit .212 with 26 home runs and 64 runs batted in last season for the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.
He has a career .252 batting average with 319 homers, 865 RBIs and 151 stolen bases in 14 Major League seasons.
The three-time all-star has played for the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Mets and Dodgers.
