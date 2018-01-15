Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

NFL Playoffs

Jacksonville 45 Pittsburgh 42

Minnesota 29 New Orleans 24

---

NHL

Calgary 4 Carolina 1

Vancouver 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)

Detroit 4 Chicago 0 

Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

---

AHL

Manitoba 3 Iowa 2

Springfield 5 Providence 2

San Antonio 3 Milwaukee 1

Lehigh Valley 2 Hershey 1 (OT)

---

NBA

Miami 97 Milwaukee 79

New Orleans 123 New York 118 (OT)

Indiana 120 Phoenix 97

Minnesota 120 Portland 103

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Dallas at Boston, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

---

NBA

Charlotte at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 2 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular