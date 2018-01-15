Seahawks' Jeremy Lane arrested on investigation of DUI
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane has been arrested on investigation of driving under the influence.
King County Jail records show he was booked at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. He was released less than four hours later on his own recognizance after posting $1,000 bail.
Additional details were not immediately available. The Seahawks say they are aware of the arrest but had no further comment. Lane responded to his arrest with brief series of tweets Monday that were later deleted.
The 27-year-old player has been with the Seahawks since 2012. He has appeared in 70 games and started 21. He was briefly traded to Houston this season but returned to Seattle after failing his Texans physical. Lane is under contract for two more seasons but could be cut by Seattle this
