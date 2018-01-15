Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas to advance to second round at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday.
It's the first main-draw win at the Australian Open for the 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont.
Shapovalov won 57 per cent of his first service points and converted on 5-of-8 break points. He also had nine aces and 33 winners.
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil faced sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia later Monday.
