Steelers, Saints staffs to coach in Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — The coaching staffs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints have been selected to work the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28.
Mike Tomlin and his coaches, who lost Sunday to Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs, will handle the AFC squad. Sean Payton and his coaches, who fell to Minnesota on Sunday, will guide the NFC.
Each conference will also be led by two legends captains, one on
