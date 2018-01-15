West Coast Cutch; Giants acquire OF McCutchen from Pirates
SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday for right-hander Kyle Crick, minor league outfielder Bryan Reynolds and $500,000 in international signing bonus allocation.
Pittsburgh also sent $2.5 million to the Giants to cover part of McCutchen's $14.75 million salary.
The 31-year-old McCutchen, a former NL MVP and long the face of the Pirates' franchise, became the second star jettisoned by Pittsburgh in three days. Ace Gerrit Cole was traded to Houston on Saturday.
"Pittsburgh.My Home.My Fans.My City," McCutchen tweeted. "You will 4ever be in my heart."
McCutchen added: "Now...I'm a Giant!"
Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said the trade was "one of the most emotionally agonizing decisions that we have had to make in my tenure."
"Andrew helped create so many special memories both on and off the field for me, our organization and our fans. He did so while always carrying himself with humility, dignity and grace," he said."
"Making the right decision for the Pirates organization is at times difficult and, on rare occasions, painful," Pirates president Frank Coonelly said. "No player was more disappointed than Andrew that we did not break through and win a World Series championship for the City of Pittsburgh."
The durable McCutchen has played at least 153 games in each of the past three seasons for the Pirates, batting .279 with 28 home runs and 88 RBIs in 156 games in 2017. But he has not been an All-Star since 2015, when he was selected for the fifth straight season.
McCutchen is entering the final season of a six-year, $51.5 million contract he signed in March, 2012, a deal that turned into a bargain as he became a star and powered Pittsburgh's turnaround.
Pittsburgh never made it past the division series and the club has fallen well back of St. Louis and the Chicago Cubs in the competitive NL Central the last two seasons. The Pirates began an overhaul when they traded Cole to Houston on Saturday for pitchers Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz, third baseman Colin Moran and outfielder Jason Martin.
Now he's off to San Francisco, which at 64-98 stumbled to its worst record since 1985.
Crick, 25, had a 3.06 ERA, 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings and a .191 opponents' batting average this year in his first big league season, allowing three of 21 inherited runners to score.
"Kyle Crick is a physical, major league-ready right-handed reliever who brings a high-velocity, live fastball complimented by a quality slider to potentially pitch in a late inning role for the Pirates," Huntington said.
Reynolds, a 22-year-old switch-hitter, batted .312 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 10 homers and 63 RBIs as Class A San Jose.
AP Sports Writer Will Graves contributed to this report.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
