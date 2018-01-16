6 Nations: Top try-scorer in English league gets Wales call
CARDIFF, Wales — The top try-scorer in England's domestic league was one of two uncapped players called up by Wales on Tuesday for the Six Nations rugby tournament starting next month.
Winger Josh Adams has scored nine tries for Worcester in the English Premiership to impress Wales coach Warren Gatland, who has been looking to add depth to his options in the back three.
The other newcomer in the 39-man squad was flanker James Davies, a member of Britain's sevens squad at the 2016 Olympics and also the brother of Wales and British and Irish Lions
Gatland included three players who are currently out injured: winger George North, No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and flyhalf Rhys Priestland. Back-row forward Ross Moriarty was also called up despite having played just two games this season following a long injury absence.
Wales starts its Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Feb. 3.
