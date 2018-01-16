76ers' Redick could miss 2 weeks with left leg injury
Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick could miss two weeks with a left leg injury.
The 76ers say Redick was hurt Monday during the fourth quarter of their victory over Toronto, and X-rays after the game were negative. However, an MRI on Tuesday revealed bone edema and a small cortical crack in the fibular head of the leg.
The team says Redick will be re-evaluated in about 10 days to two weeks.
Redick is averaging 17.3 points in his first season in Philadelphia.
