Im wins season-opener in the Bahamas

GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas — Sungjae Im closed with a 7-under 65 to win the season-opening Great Exuma Classic on the Web.com Tour.

Im became the 16th player in the history of PGA Tour's developmental tour to win in his first start.

The 19-year-old from South Korea played bogey-free in windy conditions Tuesday at Sandals Emerald Bay. He finished at 13-under 275 for a four-shot victory over Carlos Ortiz of Mexico. Ortiz birdied the final hole for a 69 and broke out a five-way tie for second. That was worth an additional $25,200 for Ortiz.

Rafael Campos, Brett Drewitt, Rhein Gibson and Jose de Jesus Rodriguez tied for third.