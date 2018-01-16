Kohli fined for complaining to umpire, throwing ball

CENTURION, South Africa — India captain Virat Kohli has been fined for complaining to an umpire and throwing the ball into the ground "in an aggressive manner" during a dispute over the playing conditions in the second cricket test in South Africa.

The International Cricket Council says Kohli argued with umpire Michael Gough after play resumed following a rain delay on Day 3 on Monday. India was fielding and the skipper was unhappy that play resumed so soon after the rain, leaving India's players struggling on a damp outfield and with a wet ball.