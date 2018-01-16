Lefty Wade LeBlanc agrees to a minor league deal with Yanks
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Left-hander Wade LeBlanc has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees and will report to major league spring training.
The 33-year-old LeBlanc was 5-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 50 relief appearances last year for Pittsburgh, which declined his $1.25 million option for 2018.
LeBlanc is 30-35 in nine seasons with a 4.40 ERA in 79 starts and 97 relief appearances for San Diego (2008-11), Miami (2012-13), Houston (2013), the Yankees (2014), Los Angeles Angels (2014), Seattle (2016) and Pittsburgh.
He was claimed by the Yankees off waivers from Angels and pitched one game, on June 4, 2014, against Oakland. He allowed two singles, a one-out intentional walk, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly before getting out of the inning. LeBlanc was designated for assignment a week later.
LeBlanc would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster.
His deal was first reported by ESPN.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax firm approved for provincial payroll rebate of up to $2.5 million
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Nova Scotia man accused of using front-end loader to rip off front of home