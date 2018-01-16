Ottawa Redblacks sign Hec Crighton Trophy winner Ilnicki to two-year deal
OTTAWA — Running back Ed Ilnicki, Canadian university football's outstanding player last season, signed a two-year deal with the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday.
The five-foot-10, 220-pound native of Spruce Grove, Alta., ran for 1,468 yards and 11 TDs last season for the University of Alberta Golden Bears. The Hec Crighton Trophy winner set a single-season Canada West rushing record and led Canadian university football in rushing TDs and carries (196).
Ottawa selected Ilnicki in the seventh round of last year's CFL draft.
