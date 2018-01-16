Royals hire former big league manager Lamont to help GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former big league manager Gene Lamont has been hired as a special assistant to Royals general manager Dayton Moore, reuniting him with the organization where he spent nearly a decade coaching prospects.

Lamont, who played parts of five seasons for the Tigers, served as a manager in the Royals' farm system in the 1970s and '80s. He then managed the White Sox and Pirates in the big leagues, leading Chicago to the AL West title in 1993, and compiled an overall record of 553-562.