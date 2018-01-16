Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 5 Montreal 4 (OT)

Dallas 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Colorado 3 Anaheim 1

San Jose 4 Los Angeles 1

---

AHL

Syracuse 3 Binghamton 0

Springfield 5 Hartford 1

Utica 2 Rochester 1 (SO)

Ontario 3 Texas 2 (SO)

San Jose 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

Tucson 5 San Diego 3

---

NBA

Philadelphia 117 Toronto 111

Charlotte 118 Detroit 107

Milwaukee 104 Washington 95

Atlanta 102 San Antonio 99

New York 119 Brooklyn 104

Chicago 119 Miami 111

Memphis 123 L.A. Lakers 114

Golden State 118 Cleveland 108

Oklahoma City 95 Sacramento 88

Indiana 109 Utah 94

L.A. Clippers 113 Houston 102

 

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

---

NBA

Minnesota at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

---

