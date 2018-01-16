Seahawks hire Schottenheimer, Norton as co-ordinators
A
A
Share via Email
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have hired Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive
The Seahawks officially announced the anticipated hires Tuesday after reports surfaced over the holiday weekend of agreements with the pair. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan released a statement Monday that Norton had been offered a
Norton was the defensive
Norton served as linebackers coach for Seattle from 2010-14, but when he was bypassed for the job three years ago jumped at the chance to be a
Schottenheimer takes over for Darrell Bevell, who was fired last week after seven seasons in charge of Seattle's
Seattle also hired veteran Mike Solari as offensive line coach, replacing Cable.
Schottenheimer was an offensive
Schottenheimer will inherit an
Russell Wilson led the NFL with 34 touchdown passes this season but was regularly underwhelming during slow first-half performances that put stress on Seattle's
Schottenheimer's biggest challenge will be re-energizing a Seattle running game that disappeared this season. Wilson was the Seahawks' leading rusher by more than 500 yards. No running back for Seattle had more than 240 yards rushing and the six running backs who carried the ball for the Seahawks in 2017 averaged a mere 3.3 yards per carry.
His final three seasons in New York were the most optimistic sign that Schottenheimer can help the Seahawks return to the run-first style that head coach Pete Carroll desires. The Jets were the No. 9 run team in the NFL in 2008; No. 1 in 2009; and No. 4 in 2010.
With the return of Norton, Seattle chose a return to the past. There was a belief Seattle was trying to bring back Gus Bradley, but the former Seahawks defensive
Richard's units slipped the past two seasons, but that was partly due to critical injuries. Seattle lost safety Earl Thomas for the final month of the 2016 season and played half of the 2017 season without Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril. Seattle's
Solari joins Seattle from the New York Giants. He has ties to the Seahawks after serving as offensive line coach in 2008-09.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views