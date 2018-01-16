Washington trades Canadian international Lindsay Agnew to the Houston Dash

HOUSTON — The Houston Dash acquired Canadian international Lindsay Agnew in a trade with the Washington Spirit on Tuesday.

Houston sent Washington the third overall pick in Thursday's NWSL draft, getting Agnew and the No. 6 pick in return.

Washington now holds two of the top three selections in the first round, including the No. 1 overall pick. The Spirit had previously acquired the No. 6 pick in a trade with the Chicago Red Stars.

The Spirit took Agnew with the 19th pick in the 2017 NWSL college draft out of Ohio State. A forward/defender, she played in eight games last season with Washington.

"We want to thank Lindsay for all she did for the Spirit," Spirit head coach and GM Jim Gabarra said in a statement. "We are happy for her with this new opportunity in Houston and wish her good luck."

The 22-year-old Agnew, who was born in Kingston, Ont., where her father, Gary, coached the OHL Frontenacs, has won seven caps for Canada.