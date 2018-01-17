AP source: Cubs, Duensing agree to $7 million, 2-year deal

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs bolstered their revamped bullpen on Wednesday, bringing back Brian Duensing with a $7 million, two-year contract.

Duensing returns to Chicago after signing a one-year deal with the Cubs last winter. The left-hander went 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in 68 appearances last season.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical.

Duensing helped Chicago win the NL Central last season, but its bullpen faltered in the playoffs and it was eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. All-Star closer Wade Davis then left in free agency, agreeing to a $52 million, three-year contract with Colorado, but the Cubs signed relievers Brandon Morrow and Steve Cishek before coming to an agreement with Duensing.

Duensing, who turns 35 next month, played college ball at Nebraska before he was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2005 draft. He broke into the majors with the Twins in 2009 and is 43-38 with a 4.01 ERA in nine seasons.

