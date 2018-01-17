Jets fire offensive co-ordinator John Morton after 1 season
NEW YORK — The New York Jets are looking for someone to lead their
The Jets announced Wednesday night that they fired offensive
Morton replaced the retired Chan Gailey last year after two seasons in New Orleans as the Saints' wide receivers coach. Quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates is a candidate to be promoted by head coach Todd Bowles. Bates served as Seattle's offensive
"We appreciate John's contributions and wish him the best moving forward," coach Todd Bowles said in a statement posted on the team's
The New York Daily News first reported the decision by the Jets to part ways with Morton, whose
Morton's play-calling came into question at times during an up-and-down season with the Jets, particularly when running back Matt Forte publicly criticized the game plan against Atlanta in Week 10 because New York got away from the run.
Both Morton and Forte said they spoke, and that the offensive
"I've learned a lot," Morton said in his last meeting with reporters on Dec. 28. "As far as my personality, being more vocal with the
Morton added that there were several things he wished he had done differently, but insisted that he would get better over time.
"I've had a blast," he said. "It's been fun. There's been ups and downs, but I've always stuck with my preparation. That's the way I was taught. Stick with your preparation and trust it. I think I've done that. I'll learn as I go as long as I do this job, but it's been fun."
Under Morton and Bates, quarterback Josh McCown had the best season of his career, throwing for a career-high 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns before being lost for the final three games with a broken left hand.
The Jets had a better-than-expected passing game with McCown leading the way with wide receivers Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson having career seasons. But New York's inconsistency was glaring on that side of the ball, and with Bryce Petty at quarterback, the Jets couldn't manage much on
Offensive
AP NFL
