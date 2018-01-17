AP source: Steelers part ways with Todd Haley
PITTSBURGH — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Pittsburgh Steelers will not renew offensive
The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because there was no formal announcement from Haley or the team.
The 50-year-old Haley spent six seasons calling the plays in Pittsburgh, guiding one of the NFL's most dynamic
The decision comes three days after the AFC North champions were upset at home by Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs.
