C.J. Miles leads Toronto Raptors to home win over Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) grabs a rebound over Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) and forward Tobias Harris (obscured) as Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) looks on during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press

TORONTO — C.J. Miles had 21 points as the Toronto Raptors pulled away for a 96-91 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Toronto (30-13) outscored Detroit 23-18 in the final quarter to secure its first win in three games.

The Raptors earned its third straight win over the Pistons.

Andre Drummond had 25 points for Detroit (22-21), which has lost three straight and four of its last five games.

Three-pointers from Miles and Lowry gave Toronto a 90-83 advantage with 4:47 to play before Valanciunas's two free throws boosted the lead to 92-83 with 2:23 remaining. Avery Bradley's three-pointer pulled Detroit to within 92-86 with 1:48 left before DeRozan countered with less than a minute to play to give the Raptors a 94-88 lead.

Detroit pulled to within 94-91 on Bradley's three-pointer but Delon Wright's two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining gave Toronto its winning margin.

Three-pointers from Dwight Buycks and Langston Galloway early in the fourth put Detroit ahead 79-75 before Miles's three-pointer and Jakob Poeltl's basket gave Toronto a narrow 80-79 lead with 8:44 remaining.

Drummond's free throw with 20 seconds left pulled Detroit into a 73-73 tie at the end of the third. The Pistons again outscored Toronto 22-19 in the quarter to create the tie after Poeltl's dunk with 32 seconds remaining gave the Raptors a 73-72 advantage.

Bradley's driving layup with 19 seconds remaining capped a 16-7 Detroit run that cut Toronto's half-time lead to 54-51. The Pistons made 14-of-25 shots to outscore the Raptors 33-23 in the quarter as Bradley finished the half with a team-high 11 points.

Valanuciunas and Miles were Toronto's leading scorers with 13 points as DeRozan was held scoreless.

DeRozan had 10 points to help stake Toronto to a 31-18 lead after the first. Detroit shot 30 per cent (6 of 20) from the field and was outrebounded 17-10 as the Raptors made 11-of-26 shots (42.3 per cent) and led by as much as 15 points in the quarter.

