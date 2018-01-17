Canadian Justin Morneau announces retirement after 14-year MLB career
MINNEAPOLIS — Canadian Justin Morneau, the 2006 AL MVP and Minnesota Twins first baseman whose career was derailed by concussion symptoms, announced his retirement Wednesday after a 14-year career in the major leagues.
Morneau, from New Westminster, B.C., became a four-time all-star after he was drafted by the Twins in 1999. But his MVP-
The concussion cost him half of that season and he played only 69 games the following year.
Morneau produced one more strong year, winning an NL batting title with the Colorado Rockies in 2014.
He has 1,603 hits and 247 home runs.
The 36-year-old didn't play in 2017. He appeared in 58 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2016.
Morneau will continue his career with the Twins, serving as a special assistant to the organization.
