Colonial confirmed for May amid title sponsor questions

FORT WORTH, Texas — With lingering questions about the status of Colonial's title sponsorship, the PGA Tour says the historic tournament will be played as scheduled in May.

The PGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday that it is working closely with Colonial Country Club.

"As we look toward the 2018 event and beyond, we will continue to work alongside Colonial Country Club in an effort to ensure the event will be a part of the PGA Tour schedule for many years to come," the statement read.

Dean and Deluca notified the PGA Tour and Colonial late last year that it may be unable to meet its financial obligations to remain title sponsor for the tournament, according to a letter from Colonial Country Club president Rob Doby to its members that was obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. This 2018 tournament is supposed to be the third year of a six-year deal for the upscale grocer as title sponsor.

With only about four months until this year's tournament May 24-27, Colonial officials are working to secure sponsorship and the financial resources necessary to conduct the event.

The Colonial was first played in 1946 and is the longest-running PGA Tour event still being played at its original site. Hall of Fame golfer Ben Hogan, a Fort Worth native and club member, won the inaugural Colonial and is the tournament's only five-time winner.