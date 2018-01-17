Developing Derek Carr is top priority for new Raiders staff
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland offensive
Everything from the smallest details like how practice is conducted to bigger decisions about personnel and scheme will be made with the thought of how it will help Derek Carr develop into a top-flight NFL quarterback.
"We grow as Derek Carr grows," Olson said Wednesday. "We drafted this guy to be that franchise quarterback. We feel like he has the potential to be that guy that can be here and play for 10 more years. It's up to us to try and get that out of him. We'll do everything in our power to make sure that that happens, from practice to
Carr showed steady improvement from his spotty play as a rookie in 2014 when Olson served his first stint as offensive
That steady ascension hit a speed bump last season as Carr played under his third
"This guy has to get some continuity," Olson said. "The fact that they signed Jon Gruden to a 10-year contract, that's going to provide that stability that he needs and the continuity that he's going to need. He's going to be in a system now. He's going to be coached by a head coach that's going to be the play-caller. He's completely hands on with the quarterback position, and that's the first time Derek will have, first time he's going to have an offensive head coach that has a quarterback background and will be hands on with him on a day-to-day basis. I just see that growth curve skyrocketing because of that."
Olson and new defensive
The two
"Cincinnati made a strong push to keep me there, but the opportunity to come out here with Jon and start this thing from the ground up was way too intriguing," Guenther said. "I just looked at it as an opportunity I couldn't refuse."
Guenther will be tasked with rebuilding a
The Raiders lacked enough consistent pass rushers and the secondary got picked apart at times with rookies Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu missing almost the entire season with injuries.
Guenther called Conley his "
"Having a talent like that and ability of a guy like that, certainly you want to make it the centerpiece of the
NOTES: Guenther called NaVorro Bowman a "prototypical" middle linebacker and hopes he doesn't leave in free agency. ... Olson was noncommittal about the status of RB Marshawn Lynch, saying he would be doing him a "disservice" by evaluating his play in 2017 before taking a more thorough look at the film.
