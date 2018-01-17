Fan stabbed near Atletico stadium before Copa del Rey match
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — An Atletico Madrid fan was hospitalized in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed before Wednesday's match against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, authorities said.
Police said the 22-year-old man was attacked near a subway station where fans arrive for matches at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Madrid health officials said he was stabbed in the leg, arm and back. No other details about his injuries were made available.
Police said the incident was under investigation but they believed the confrontation took place among Atletico fans.
___
More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Slippery roads due to snow leading to crashes throughout Halifax
-
Snowfall warning issued for Halifax with about 20 centimetres now forecast
-
Plenty of fraud: Halifax police warn residents to watch out for romance scams
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views