India collapses to 151 to lose series in South Africa

CENTURION, South Africa — India collapsed to 151 all out on the final day of the second test to lose the series in South Africa on Wednesday.

The defeat ended a run of nine straight series wins for top-ranked India, was its first series loss in three years, and left it facing a first whitewash in six years.

Buoyant after its 135-run win, South Africa will push for a 3-0 series result in the third test in Johannesburg next week. The home team won the first test in Cape Town by 72 runs.

India was chasing a target of 258 at Centurion but Cheteshwar Pujara's run out three overs into the fifth day began India's final slide, with his dive not quite enough to beat AB de Villiers' throw from the outfield.

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took 6-39 in India's second innings on his test debut at his home ground to push the Proteas to victory.

South Africa ripped the heart out of India's batting the day before, leaving the tourists 35-3 overnight chasing what would be a record fourth innings score at Centurion.

After Pujara, Pathik Patel fell for 19, Hardik Pandya for 6 and Ravichandran Ashwin for 3. Those four went in the space of 11 overs to leave India down and out.

Rohit Sharma made 47 and had a partnership of 54 with Mohammed Shami (28) before being out to a running, diving catch by de Villiers at fine leg that sent India's last recognized batsman back to the dressing rooms.