Jaguars practice for Pats without starters Gipson, Omameh
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson and guard Patrick Omameh missed practice Wednesday.
Gipson sat out because of a foot injury suffered in last weekend's victory at Pittsburgh. Omameh was held out of because of an undisclosed illness.
Running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle) and safety Barry Church (shoulder) were limited participants. Fournette tweaked his right ankle in the second quarter against the Steelers, but later returned and finished with 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
All of the injuries are considered minor, and the five players are expected to return to practice Thursday or Friday.
