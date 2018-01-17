Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha to undergo knee surgery
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha will have surgery on his right knee Wednesday.
The defensive specialist has decided to repair an avulsion of the medial collateral ligament after suffering the injury against the Hornets on Jan. 12. He was originally diagnosed with a knee sprain.
The team did not give a timeline for his return, but there are fears it could be a long absence.
Sefolosha averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 38 games.
"I haven't even processed that yet," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said Monday. "The biggest thing is probably just his leadership in the way he evolved in that fashion. His versatility on
