Parra and Fall recalled to France 6 Nations squad

FILE - In this Saturday Sept. 5, 2015 file photo, France's Morgan Parra poses before an international friendly rugby match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, north of Paris, France. Scrumhalf Morgan Parra and winger Benjamin Fall were recalled by France coach Jacques Brunel on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 for the Six Nations rugby tournament. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file)

PARIS — Scrumhalf Morgan Parra and winger Benjamin Fall have been recalled by France coach Jacques Brunel for the Six Nations.

Parra was a mainstay when France won the Grand Slam in 2010 and reached the Rugby World Cup final a year later.

The last of his 66 appearances came during France's 62-13 loss to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals.

Fall last played for France five years ago in a Six Nations loss at England.

Brunel's first squad also contained 10 players under the age of 23 — among them 19-year-old flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert. He has impressed for Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14 league this season.

France opens against Ireland at Stade de France on Feb. 3.

