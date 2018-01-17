QMJHL: Mika Cyr has overtime winner as Wildcats upset Mooseheads 4-3

HALIFAX — Mika Cyr scored 36 seconds into overtime as the Moncton Wildcats upset the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior League action.

Jakob Pelletier, Anderson MacDonald and Jeremy McKenna rounded out the offence for the Wildcats (18-19-8), the 13th best record in the QMJHL.

Walter Flower, Otto Somppi and Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored for the Mooseheads (29-10-6), the top-ranked team in the league.

Mark Grametbauer turned aside 29 shots for Moncton. Alexis Gravel stopped 27 shots for Halifax.

The Wildcats were 1 for 4 with the man advantage while the Mooseheads went 1 for 3 on the power play.

---

REMPARTS 3 SCREAMING EAGLES 2 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Gregor MacLeod had the overtime winner as Quebec topped Cape Breton.

Matthew Boucher and Pascal Laberge also scored for the Remparts (24-16-5).

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Tyler Hylland replied for the Screaming Eagles (20-19-5).

Quebec's Marc-Olivier Alain was given a match penalty for boarding at 8:11 of the first period.

---

ARMADA 4 DRAKKAR 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexandre Alain had a hat trick, including the winner early in the third period, as Blainville-Boisbriand sank Baie-Comeau.

Drake Batherson also scored for the Armada (30-9-3).

Edouard St-Laurent was the lone scorer for the Drakkar (19-22-3).

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 PHOENIX 5

GATINEAU, Que. — Shawn Boudrias had a pair of goals, including the winner, as the Olympiques beat Sherbrooke.

Giordano Finoro struck twice for Gatineau (24-15-4), while Pier-Olivier Lacombe, Anthony Beauchamp and Tristan Berube also scored.

Marek Zachar, Mathieu Olivier, Nicolas Poulin, Yaroslav Alexeyev and Nicolas Roy supplied the offence for the Phoenix (18-18-9).

---