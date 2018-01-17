Rodman checks into rehab after DUI arrest

The agent for former NBA star Dennis Rodman says the Hall of Famer has checked into an alcohol rehabilitation centre after a weekend DUI arrest.

Rodman's longtime agent Darren Prince told The Associated Press that Rodman checked into Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Patterson, New Jersey, on Wednesday to deal with his longtime struggle with alcoholism.

Rodman was arrested in southern California over the weekend on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Newport Beach police say Rodman failed field sobriety and Breathalyzer tests.