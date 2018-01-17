Sports

Rodman checks into rehab after DUI arrest

FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman listens to a guide at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea. Police say Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Southern California. Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department says Rodman was pulled over late Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, for a traffic violation. Johnson says officers administered a field sobriety test, which Rodman failed. Rodman was released from custody Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)

The agent for former NBA star Dennis Rodman says the Hall of Famer has checked into an alcohol rehabilitation centre after a weekend DUI arrest.

Rodman's longtime agent Darren Prince told The Associated Press that Rodman checked into Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Patterson, New Jersey, on Wednesday to deal with his longtime struggle with alcoholism.

Rodman was arrested in southern California over the weekend on suspicion of DUI after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Newport Beach police say Rodman failed field sobriety and Breathalyzer tests.

This is Rodman's second trip to rehab. He spent three weeks at Turning Point in 2014 after returning from a trip from North Korea, where he organized an exhibition basketball game involving retired NBA players for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Rodman said he needed to decompress from the trip.

