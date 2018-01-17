Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL
St. Louis 2 Toronto 1 (OT)
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 5 Philadelphia 1
Dallas 4 Detroit 2
Nashville 1 Vegas 0
San Jose 3 Arizona 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Charlotte 3 Bridgeport 0
---
NBA
Orlando 108 Minnesota 102
New Orleans 116 Boston 113 (OT)
Denver 105 Dallas 102
Portland 118 Phoenix 111
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
San Diego at Tucson, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---