Sevilla rallies to beat Atletico in Copa del Rey quarters

MADRID — Sevilla scored two late goals to come from behind and beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Diego Costa gave Atletico the lead in the 73rd minute but the visitors equalized with an own-goal by Atletico goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya in the 80th and secured the victory with a strike by Joaquin Correa after a breakaway in the 88th.

The second leg is next week in Seville.

Sevilla is enduring a five-game winless streak in La Liga but had won both games against second-division Cadiz in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Atletico was debuting its attacking trio of Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Victor "Vitolo" Machin, a former Sevilla player.

Griezmann was replaced by Yannick Carrasco midway through the second half.

Both teams created many scoring chances in an entertaining match at the Metropolitano.

Costa broke the deadlock with a low shot into the far corner after a picking up a loose ball inside the area.

Moya tapped in Sevilla's equalizer after a cross by midfielder Jesus Navas deflected off the leg of defender Lucas Hernandez and went over the goalkeeper toward the top corner. It wasn't clear if the ball would have gone in if Moya hadn't touched it.

Navas had entered the match five minute before the goal.

Correa netted the winner after a late breakaway, entering the area and flicking the ball past Moya as the goalkeeper charged out to try and block.

Costa had a chance to score an equalizer in injury time but couldn't get a shot off from close range. He had a goal disallowed early in the first half because of a foul by Griezmann on a defender off the ball.

Police said an Atletico fan in his early 20s was hospitalized in a serious condition before the match after being stabbed in a fight near a metro station in the stadium area.

