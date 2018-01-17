Whitecaps midfielder Jacobson retires following 10-year playing career

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrew Jacobson announced his retirement Wednesday after a 10-year professional playing career.

Jacobson had 10 goals and 11 assists in 220 MLS appearances over nine seasons with D.C. United, the Philadelphia Union, FC Dallas, New York City FC and Vancouver.

"Deciding to call time on a 10-year career which has taken me to four countries and introduced me to countless people from all backgrounds and origins, while giving me the opportunity to play the game I love, was a hard decision to make," Jacobson said. "My gratitude goes out to the supporters around the world of the teams I have both played for and those I have not."

Jacobson joined Vancouver in 2016 and started 43 of his 56 appearances for the club in all competitions. He scored four goals and recording two assists for the Whitecaps.

The 32-year-old Jacobson began his career with French Ligue I side FC Lorient in 2008, and spent one other season with Norwegian Tippeligaen (now Eliteserien) club Stabaek Fotball in 2014, on loan from New York City FC.

He had 266 professional appearances across time in France, the United States, Norway and Canada.