WHL Roundup: Zane Franklin scores two, adds assist as Hurricanes beat Blazers

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Zane Franklin scored twice and added an assist as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Kamloops Blazers 4-2 on Tuesday night in Western Hockey League action.

Taylor Ross and Brad Morrison also had goals for the Hurricanes (21-19-3) while Logan Flodell turned away 37 shots.

Jermaine Loewen struck twice and Dylan Ferguson stopped 24 shots for Kamloops (18-23-3).

Lethbridge was scoreless on two power plays and the Blazers went 1-for-4.

---

HITMEN 6 BLADES 5

CALGARY — Jake Kryski and Riley Stotts had a goal and two assists apiece to lift the Hitmen over Saskatoon.

Jakob Stukel, Tristen Nielsen, Vladislav Yeryomenko and Hunter Campbell rounded out the attack for Calgary (14-25-6). Nick Schneider turned away 22 shots for the win in net.

Braylon Shmyr struck twice for the Blades (22-21-3) with Brandon Machado, Chase Wouters and Max Gerlach also chipping in. Nolan Maier made 23 saves in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 COUGARS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Donovan Neuls scored twice and Dorrin Luding made 28 saves as Seattle downed the Cougars.

Austin Strand, Nolan Volcan and Blake Bargar also had goals for the Thunderbirds (21-16-6).