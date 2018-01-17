Women accuse Boca's Cardona, Barrios of physical abuse

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Two women in Argentina have accused Boca Juniors players Edwin Cardona and Wilmar Barrios of causing them injuries and threatening them with a knife.

The women, who have not been identified, reported the alleged abuse to a judge in Buenos Aires.

A lawyer representing the players said Wednesday that the women accuse them of illegally depriving them of their liberty and injuring them on Jan. 13, when they visited an apartment where the players were meant to get a haircut.

The Colombia-born players deny any wrongdoing.

"I'm hurt and saddened by everything that's being said. I have a wife and three children," Cardona told local radio.

Attorney Miguel Angel Pierri said his clients were in the apartment just to "cut their hair" with their longtime barber, and that they will co-operate with the investigation.

Juan Cerolini, an attorney for one of the women, said they are hair stylists. He said the barber had asked them to come to the apartment following a request by the players. The women allege that the players later caused the injuries and threatened them with a knife.

Cerolini said the players had been drinking alcohol. He also stated that they did not try to sexually abuse the women.

Boca Juniors President Daniel Angelici is expected to meet with Cardona and Barrios on Wednesday.

"We have to remain calm and wait for the evidence," Angelici told Fox Sports Radio. "And we won't hesitate to act in the correct manner."

Cardona and Barrios were not included in the club's squad for Wednesday's pre-season friendly game against Adosivi in the coastal city of Mar del Plata.

Both players are part of Colombia's national team that will play at the World Cup in Russia this year.