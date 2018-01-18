Barcelona renewing Gerard Pique's contract until 2022

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says it has reached a deal to renew Gerard Pique's contract until 2022, adding a buyout clause of 500 million euros ($611 million).

The club says the deal will be formalized in the coming days. His current contract was to expire later this year.

Pique, who will turn 31 in February, began playing with Barcelona in 1997 when he was 10. He joined Manchester United in 2004 and returned to Barcelona in 2008 under coach Pep Guardiola.

He has played more than 420 matches with the Catalan club, scoring 37 goals and winning 25 titles, including three Champions Leagues, six Spanish leagues and three Club World Cups.

Lionel Messi has the club's highest buyout clause, set at 700 million euros ($856 million).

___