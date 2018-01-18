Bears taking a different approach with new coaching staff
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — It's apparent the coaching change to Matt Nagy will mean anything but business as usual for the Chicago Bears on
Whether it's hiring former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich, coming from an up-tempo college attack, as offensive
Nagy, former Kansas City offensive
"As you could tell from some of the things we did in Kansas City offensively, we were trying to be a little bit out of the box and new wave type of stuff," Nagy said. "It was easy when I was approached, and started researching different names, that he was the guy."
Developing Trubisky is the key for the Bears'
"It's such an important position in this league and it's a delicate position that has to be done the right way," Nagy said. "It was a slam dunk.
"The second I knew he was interested and got to talk football with him and people skills, it was a no-brainer."
Helfrich was head coach at Oregon when his quarterback was current Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota, and he sees Trubisky as someone with similar abilities — and flaws.
"Mitchell has a tight release, he's an accurate passer," Helfrich said. "They also have a couple things similar that makes them inaccurate. Their feet take them out of position."
Whether due to poor footwork or other reasons, Trubisky completed only 59.4
"He had, I think was a 3-to-1 or maybe even a 4-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in college," Helfrich said. "That works. That's a good thing. We need to continue that.
"We can't put the
Nagy will call plays, and referred to Helfrich's role as a "conduit" between himself and the
"The communication process is so big, so Mark's been there, done that as a head coach," Nagy said. "He's been there as an offensive
While Helfrich lacks any NFL experience, the same isn't true for Nagy's defensive or special teams
Fangio's
"I just had to feel comfortable with everything, you know, with who the head coach was going to be, the continued direction of the team as far as where we were headed roster-wise, things of that nature," Fangio said.
Having personnel back from an effective
"I think it's a wrong picture to paint that the
Tabor was a special teams assistant under
"When you have a great one, you want to ride that horse all the way, there's no doubt about that," Tabor said. "And then when teams are looking for guys, I think there's going to be growing pains."
