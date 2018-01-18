Canadian Olympian Eric Lamaze wins first equestrian competition of 2018

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Canadian Olympian Eric Lamaze scored his first win of the 2018 season, claiming victory over 109 starters in the $35,000 CSI2* Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup Round II on Thursday at the 12-week Winter Equestrian Festival.

Mexican course designer Oscar Soberon whittled the 109-horse starting field down to nine for the tie-breaking jump-off. None were faster than Lamaze and Chacco Kid, with the pair stopping the clock in the winning time of 34.68 seconds.

Remarkably, there was a three-way tie for second place as Emanuele Camilli of Italy and Cian O'Connor and Paul O'Shea, both of Ireland, crossed the timers in exactly 36.76 seconds.

Lamaze, from Montreal, concluded his 2017 show season by competing at CSI5* events in Paris and Geneva, Switzerland, in December, before relocating to Florida for the winter season.

"Every year at the start of WEF, I use a horse that is coming off Paris and Geneva. Rather than give them a rest, I keep them going and compete with them in Florida as they are already in form," said Lamaze, who has won Olympic gold, silver, and bronze medals during his illustrious career. "For a lot of the riders, their horses have been on a layoff.

"Today's class was very competitive with 109 starters, but it was nice for Chacco Kid to do a round at a lower height of 1.45 metres than he was jumping in Paris and Geneva. When it comes to the jump-off, he has the experience going fast, I know him well, and I don't mind taking some risks that perhaps a year ago I wasn't comfortable doing."