Italian skier Marsaglia leads World Cup downhill training
KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Italian skier Matteo Marsaglia posted the fastest time in final training Thursday ahead of the classic men's World Cup downhill on the Streif course.
Marsaglia led Brice Roger of France by 0.01 seconds and Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr by 0.16 after a shortened run, while American Jared Goldberg was 0.26 behind in fourth place.
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, who leads the downhill standings, was 0.52 seconds behind, and downhill world champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland trailed by 1.33.
To protect the bottom part of the course after overnight snowfall, racers had to stop before the Hausbergkante, which leads to the steep finish section, reducing run times by half a minute.
The traditional Hahnenkamm races open with a super-G on Friday, followed by the downhill on Saturday.
