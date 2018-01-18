Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan named All-Star Game starter for second straight year

NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was named a starter for the NBA all-star game on Thursday for a second straight year.

It will be DeRozan's fourth appearance at an all-star game. He started for the East team in 2017 and was named a reserve for the 2014 and 2016 games.

The 28-year-old DeRozan is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game for the Raptors this season.