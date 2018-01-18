Sanchez to Man United 'likely to happen,' Wenger says
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says a deal sending Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United is "likely to happen" and that Henrikh Mkhitaryan would move to Emirates Stadium in exchange.
Manchester City ended its interest in Sanchez this week, leaving United most likely to sign the Chile forward.
Asked if Sanchez's move to Old Trafford was close, Wenger replied: "I've worked on transfers for 30 years, so it is likely to happen. But at any moment, at any minute, things can break down."
On Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, Wenger said "if it's a possibility, it's because I like the player."
Wenger said it would be "an exchange of players, and I think one would replace the other."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Chilliwack teacher's union asks government to intervene against trustee Barry Neufeld
-
A token of change: Halifax cafe helping those in need with a hand up
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted