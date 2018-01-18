Spain police arrest man accused of stabbing Atletico fan

MADRID — Spanish police say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing an Atletico Madrid fan before a Copa del Rey match.

Authorities say the 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Thursday and will be charged with attempted murder.

He is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old man three times in a fight near the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium before Atletico's 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The suspect's name was not released.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition and underwent surgery overnight. His condition on Thursday was not immediately available.

Police said the confrontation took place in front of a bar usually attended by ultra groups. Authorities say they don't believe Sevilla fans were involved in the fighting.

