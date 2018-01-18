USA Gymnastics ends agreement to train at Karolyi Ranch
INDIANAPOLIS — USA Gymnastics is ending its long relationship with the Karolyi Ranch.
The organization announced Thursday it has terminated its agreement to have the ranch outside of Huntsville, Texas, serve as the National Training Center. The decision came three days after Olympic champion Simone Biles expressed dismay at having to attend camps there, where Biles says she was sexually abused by a former national team doctor.
Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography crimes and is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home.
USA Gymnastics president Kerry Derry said the organization is exploring alternate sites until a permanent location is determined.
