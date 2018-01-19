3 minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

NEW YORK — Baltimore pitcher Tucker Baca has been suspended for the first 60 games of the season under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive drug test for a performance-enhancing substance.

Pittsburgh right-hander Montana Durapau and Atlanta left-hander Gabriel Noguera each has been suspended for the first 50 games following second positive tests for drugs of abuse, the commissioner's office said Friday.

Baca, who is with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Orioles, tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, sold as Oral Turinabol. That substance was used by many East German athletes in the 1970s and 1980s. The 21-year-old was selected in the 12th round last year from Arizona State and had a 4.50 ERA in 13 relief appearances. His suspension is 60 games instead of 80 because he is in a short-season league.

Durapau, 25, was 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 42 games at Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. Noguera, 21, was 2-2 with a 1.58 ERA in nine starts and five relief appearances for the Dominican Summer League Braves and the Gulf Coast League Braves.

There have been seven suspensions this year under the minor league drug program. There were 83 last year, plus five under the major league drug program.

