Bangladesh posts biggest victory

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Opener Tamim Iqbal hit a second straight half-century and Shakib Al Hasan came up with a strong all-round performance as Bangladesh recorded its biggest ever victory, securing a 163-run win against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation series on Friday.

Iqbal followed up his unbeaten 84 against Zimbabwe with an identical 84 in this match to lay a solid platform. His knock was complemented by two 60 plus knocks from Shakib Al Hasan (67) and Mushfiqur Rahim (62), lifting Bangladesh to 320-6, its highest against Sri Lanka.

Shakib then claimed 3-47 to hasten Sri Lanka's defeat as they were bowled out for 157 in 32.3 overs. Captain Mashrafe Mortaza (2-30) and fast bowler Rubel Hossain (2-20) aided him in wrapping up the innings effortlessly.

Opener Anamul Haque scored 35 and Mahmudullah made 24. Sabbir Raman also smashed 24 not out towards the end to propel the side past 300.

Iqbal and Anamul Haque combined for a 71-run opening stand after Mortaza elected to bat first on a pitch that offered runs.

Paceman Thisara Perera broke through with the wicket of Haque but Iqbal, aided by Shakib Al Hasan kept Sri Lanka frustrated.

They shared a 99-run stand to keep the side on course for a big total.

Iqbal, who looked set for his 10th century, nicked a delivery from off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, that didn't spin as much as he expected. However a quick video review reversed the umpire's not out decision.

Iqbal struck seven fours and two sixes in the knock_his 40th half-century-- which took 102 balls.

The run flow continued with Shakib and Mushfiqur in charge.

Shakib perished to a routine delivery from Asela Gunaratne, giving him a return catch with 67 off 63, studded with seven fours.

Rahim too couldn't convert to a century, falling to Thisara Perera for 62. Perera was the most successful bowler, returning figures of 3-60.

Mortaza could have got Upul Tharanga in the second over of the chase but the opener survived through a video review.

Off-spinner Nasir Hossain broke through with the wicket of Kusal Perera and then Mortaza dealt a double blow, dismissing Tharanga (25) and Kusal Mendis (19) to keep Sri Lanka at bay.

Niroshan Dickwella who replaced injured Angelo Mathews and stand in captain Dinesh Chandimal were left to dig in deep but the crisis deepened when the former was fooled by a cutter from Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka's search for a big partnership remained elusive as Chandimal was run out for 16, leaving Thisara Perera alone against a pumped-up Bangladeshi bowling attack.